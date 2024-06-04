We are the one and Only Wanderers

It was my birthday last week and Alfie and Willow (well their Mum and Dad really) bought me a Bolton Wanderers training top and a matching one for Alfie.



This is me and Alfie (my grandson) doing a fashion shoot in our respective Wanderers tops. Photos from our garden (back yard to American viewers)



I won't influence Alfie in a choice of football clubs (he may not even be interested in football). A club chooses you rather than you chose them ! Besides it's difficult being a Wanderers supporter. I've been watching the Wanderers since 1967 and in all that time they have never won a major trophy. They have had promotions and relegations and several years in the premier league and even had a couple of glory years playing in Europe against the likes of Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Olympique de Marseille, Sporting Lisbon, Red Star Belgrade, but no major trophies.



I'd be happy for him to support Notts County, Forest or Mansfield, I might even take him !



Anyway, we are the one and only Wanderers, although not strictly true !!! Other Wanderers are available !