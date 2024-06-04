Previous
We are the one and Only Wanderers by phil_howcroft
Photo 3175

We are the one and Only Wanderers

It was my birthday last week and Alfie and Willow (well their Mum and Dad really) bought me a Bolton Wanderers training top and a matching one for Alfie.

This is me and Alfie (my grandson) doing a fashion shoot in our respective Wanderers tops. Photos from our garden (back yard to American viewers)

I won't influence Alfie in a choice of football clubs (he may not even be interested in football). A club chooses you rather than you chose them ! Besides it's difficult being a Wanderers supporter. I've been watching the Wanderers since 1967 and in all that time they have never won a major trophy. They have had promotions and relegations and several years in the premier league and even had a couple of glory years playing in Europe against the likes of Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Olympique de Marseille, Sporting Lisbon, Red Star Belgrade, but no major trophies.

I'd be happy for him to support Notts County, Forest or Mansfield, I might even take him !

Anyway, we are the one and only Wanderers, although not strictly true !!! Other Wanderers are available !
4th June 2024

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Casablanca ace
That’s adorable 🥰 Wonder who he will support…. time will tell! But you guys look fab together.
June 4th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks that's so kind of you . One's football club choice stays with you forever, you cannot change it , ever !!! In my original narrative I put "choses" but then decided it's "chooses" , I even googled which is right and I was still confused !!!
June 4th, 2024  
FBailey ace
Oh he is adorable Phil!
June 4th, 2024  
julia ace
For now you can enjoy him supporting your team.. Who knows he may be a rugby man..
June 4th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great Grandad photo.

Nb As a 'wanderer' he might roam around. around, around . . . before he settles on a club!
June 4th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 very clever Suzanne 😀
June 4th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@julzmaioro Julia good shout

@fbailey awwww thank you felicity , we think so 😀
June 4th, 2024  
Philippa R
Alfie you're so cute!!! Lovely photo Phil!
June 4th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Good looking twins
June 4th, 2024  
