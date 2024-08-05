Previous
Laura Sings The Blues ...and Pinks !!! by phil_howcroft
Photo 3228

Laura Sings The Blues ...and Pinks !!!

We went to an event at Binks Yard @binksyard , Nottingham on Sunday.

The Canal and Riverside Trust had been hosting a 3 day music festival showcasing local music artists.

One of those artist was Laura Jayne, who performed an eclectic mix of covers to an appreciative audience.

I think my fave of the set was “Murder on the Dance Floor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor

I took some photos of Laura and when she finished her set she told the audience her “socials”. I followed her on Insta so I could show her the photos.

BTW : She liked the photos I sent !
Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Great timing! I like her expression. She looks so much like Susan Hampshire. I wonder if they're related.
August 5th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Lovely colours caught by the title
August 5th, 2024  
Philippa R
Great photo, she looks fabulous and seems to be really belting out the song!
August 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot of Laura, love the colour combo!
August 5th, 2024  
Vincent ace
Great shot!
August 5th, 2024  
