Laura Sings The Blues ...and Pinks !!!

We went to an event at Binks Yard @binksyard , Nottingham on Sunday.The Canal and Riverside Trust had been hosting a 3 day music festival showcasing local music artists.One of those artist was Laura Jayne, who performed an eclectic mix of covers to an appreciative audience.I think my fave of the set was “Murder on the Dance Floor” by Sophie Ellis-BextorI took some photos of Laura and when she finished her set she told the audience her “socials”. I followed her on Insta so I could show her the photos.BTW : She liked the photos I sent !