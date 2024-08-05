Sign up
Photo 3228
Laura Sings The Blues ...and Pinks !!!
We went to an event at Binks Yard
@binksyard
, Nottingham on Sunday.
The Canal and Riverside Trust had been hosting a 3 day music festival showcasing local music artists.
One of those artist was Laura Jayne, who performed an eclectic mix of covers to an appreciative audience.
I think my fave of the set was “Murder on the Dance Floor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor
I took some photos of Laura and when she finished her set she told the audience her “socials”. I followed her on Insta so I could show her the photos.
BTW : She liked the photos I sent !
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
5
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3288
photos
118
followers
98
following
Tags
blue
,
music
,
pink
,
singer
,
nottingham
,
banks yard
Mags
ace
Great timing! I like her expression. She looks so much like Susan Hampshire. I wonder if they're related.
August 5th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Lovely colours caught by the title
August 5th, 2024
Philippa R
Great photo, she looks fabulous and seems to be really belting out the song!
August 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot of Laura, love the colour combo!
August 5th, 2024
Vincent
ace
Great shot!
August 5th, 2024
