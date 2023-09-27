Previous
Agnes Moon by phil_sandford
Photo 609

Agnes Moon

The 1st of the ‘named’ storms hit the UK on Wednesday, other than a bit breezy and a few twigs on the road, it kind of let the Shire be. The moon illuminating the broken cloud when we got home after the film.

27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
