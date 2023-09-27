Sign up
Previous
Photo 609
Agnes Moon
The 1st of the ‘named’ storms hit the UK on Wednesday, other than a bit breezy and a few twigs on the road, it kind of let the Shire be. The moon illuminating the broken cloud when we got home after the film.
Thanks for dropping by
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3312
photos
154
followers
166
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
27th September 2023 10:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
moon
,
agnes
