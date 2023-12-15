Previous
And Just Like That by phil_sandford
And Just Like That

2023 is over as far as work is concerned.

Out of Office one, Laptop shut down and packed away until the New Year. Office desk tidied up, wiped down and polished.

Thanks for dropping by.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Phil Sandford

