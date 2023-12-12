Sign up
Photo 636
They’re All The Same
This one is in Cirencester
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
bed
,
night
,
sleep
,
cheap
,
travelodge
Maggiemae
ace
Could be any hotel all round the world!
December 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
True
December 12th, 2023
