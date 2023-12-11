Sign up
Previous
Photo 635
Oops
Don’t need to light that again until Friday 🤦🏻♂️
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
3
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
12th December 2023 7:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candle
,
advent
,
forgot-it-was-burning-and-left-room
,
hey-ho
Maggiemae
ace
Great blue light at the base of the flame! Nicely focused!
December 12th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
LOL I have done that before with an Advent Candle!
December 12th, 2023
Annie D
ace
:)
December 12th, 2023
