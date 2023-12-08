Sign up
Previous
Photo 634
Nanny and Connor
I think this is a lovely photograph of Carole and Connor.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3421
photos
158
followers
175
following
173% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
8th December 2023 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
connor
,
nanny
,
birthday-boy
Babs
ace
I think it is a lovely photo of the two of them too. One for the family album.
December 8th, 2023
Barb
ace
Just delightful portrait!
December 8th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
I agree!
December 8th, 2023
