Santa Bogart

Carole and I went to the cinema to watch Napoleon (enjoyed it, it's not a documentary) and the Kinema in the Woods has decorated in time for Christmas. The Dalek has a santa hat on, as did this full size statue of Humphrey Bogart.



We had booked to see Napoleon last Friday but that was the day freezing fog descended so we took a last minute decision to not go. When we got to the ticket office this time, the guy said "you had booked for this last week but didn't come and you didn't ask to transfer your tickets" I said, "no, it was a last minute decision and on us" to then be given 2 x vouchers for free entry next time we go. You don't get customer service like that at the Odeon