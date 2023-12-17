Previous
George Bailey by phil_sandford
Photo 638

George Bailey

My annual watch of the second best film ever made, which just happens to also be the greatest Christmas film ever made.

“Every time a bell rings an angel gets their wings”
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Casablanca ace
An absolute top favourite of mine too ❤️
December 17th, 2023  
