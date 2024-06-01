Sign up
Previous
Photo 711
Billiard Room
This impressive, two storey Billiard Room housed the largest number of stuffed wildlife dioramas that I’ve ever seen, and apparently it’s only half of what used to be there.
The room is exquisitely decorated (most of the decay in the property is towards the rear) and would have been a wonderful meeting place for dinner parties of the great and good back in the day.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
1st June 2024 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
derbyshire
,
national-trust
,
calke-abbey
Carole Sandford
ace
There was so much packed in here! Nice capture!
June 1st, 2024
