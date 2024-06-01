Previous
Billiard Room by phil_sandford
Billiard Room

This impressive, two storey Billiard Room housed the largest number of stuffed wildlife dioramas that I’ve ever seen, and apparently it’s only half of what used to be there.

The room is exquisitely decorated (most of the decay in the property is towards the rear) and would have been a wonderful meeting place for dinner parties of the great and good back in the day.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Phil Sandford

Carole Sandford ace
There was so much packed in here! Nice capture!
June 1st, 2024  
