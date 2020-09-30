Early Lunch

I was on the phone to my client when our (almost) resident Sparrowhawk dropped in for lunch; again the smaller birds were too fast for him and he alighted in one of the Maple trees and surveyed the garden, possibly wondering where his lunch had vanished to? A majestic creature, pure evil and a purebred raptor; I don't think I'll ever get tired of capturing him with the camera



Thank you for your continued visits to my project, your interacting by way of views, comments and favs; always appreciated and never taken for granted