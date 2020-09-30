Previous
Early Lunch by phil_sandford
Photo 1502

Early Lunch

I was on the phone to my client when our (almost) resident Sparrowhawk dropped in for lunch; again the smaller birds were too fast for him and he alighted in one of the Maple trees and surveyed the garden, possibly wondering where his lunch had vanished to? A majestic creature, pure evil and a purebred raptor; I don't think I'll ever get tired of capturing him with the camera

Thank you for your continued visits to my project, your interacting by way of views, comments and favs; always appreciated and never taken for granted
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Phil Sandford

Esther Rosenberg ace
wow, what a close up! Love that eye.
September 30th, 2020  
