The Office is Closed

Since the middle of March, the desk has been awash with IT, note books, post-it notes, printed documents, pens and Skype headphones all to do with my personal PC and primarily my Client’s IT also.



Yesterday at around 1pm, the start of the 2 week mandated stand-down for contractors, I set my out of office and shut down all applications and, for the first time since 2009, I unplugged everything and packed it all away (I will not be logging on at anytime). Thankfully and somewhat timely, a contract extension/renewal came in just before I logged off and after chatting it through with Carole, I have signed it and have a role to go back to in January.



Carole’s exclamation on the clearance of “Oh, a desk!” said it all.



