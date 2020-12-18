Previous
The Office is Closed by phil_sandford
Since the middle of March, the desk has been awash with IT, note books, post-it notes, printed documents, pens and Skype headphones all to do with my personal PC and primarily my Client’s IT also.

Yesterday at around 1pm, the start of the 2 week mandated stand-down for contractors, I set my out of office and shut down all applications and, for the first time since 2009, I unplugged everything and packed it all away (I will not be logging on at anytime). Thankfully and somewhat timely, a contract extension/renewal came in just before I logged off and after chatting it through with Carole, I have signed it and have a role to go back to in January.

Carole’s exclamation on the clearance of “Oh, a desk!” said it all.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
JackieR ace
Have a well deserved holiday see you on 23rd! X
December 19th, 2020  
