Photo 1631
Dun Ploughing
Another item of farm machinery abandoned, a plough.been there a while given the wilderness that has grown up around it; I am in no way qualified to offer an opinion as to why it has been left to rot.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
1967
photos
146
followers
162
following
446% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
4th February 2021 1:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
canon
,
abandoned
,
outdoor
,
for2021
