Dun Ploughing by phil_sandford
Photo 1631

Dun Ploughing

Another item of farm machinery abandoned, a plough.been there a while given the wilderness that has grown up around it; I am in no way qualified to offer an opinion as to why it has been left to rot.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Phil Sandford

