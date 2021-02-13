Previous
Next
Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Speak No Evil by phil_sandford
Photo 1638

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Speak No Evil

Said the three wise owls.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
448% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Sensible owls, if only some people were as wise as the owls are.
February 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise