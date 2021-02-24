Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1649
Chess
Another shot of the chess set for this months flash of red challenge.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
1991
photos
149
followers
164
following
451% complete
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
308
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
23rd February 2021 6:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
canon
,
chess
,
for2021
Judith Johnson
What a great shot, love the shadows
February 24th, 2021
