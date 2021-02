Captain America

Another of the figurines I obtained for Connor; I swear they’re bot for me, but do admit I have seen every one of the Marvel Franchise films and own all the Blu Ray discs (I also watched the entire collection, in order, before going to see End Game Part 2 at the cinema (on my own (really not Carole’s thing)))



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.