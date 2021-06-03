Mother & Children

From yesterday's stroll round Hartsholme Park.



Busy day at work, role may be expanding (which I’m up for) and whilst I finished at around 3:30 and was going to join Carole and the grandkids on another walk I remembered I had a man coming to quote me for the last 1/3 of my fence. He actually didn’t arrive until about 1945 and by then I’d jet washed the patio, and path to front door and washed Carole’s car.



Now sat in snug with a very large Tanqueray Sevilla G&T



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.