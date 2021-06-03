Previous
Mother & Children by phil_sandford
Photo 1748

Mother & Children

From yesterday's stroll round Hartsholme Park.

Busy day at work, role may be expanding (which I’m up for) and whilst I finished at around 3:30 and was going to join Carole and the grandkids on another walk I remembered I had a man coming to quote me for the last 1/3 of my fence. He actually didn’t arrive until about 1945 and by then I’d jet washed the patio, and path to front door and washed Carole’s car.

Now sat in snug with a very large Tanqueray Sevilla G&T

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Barrgun
How sweet
June 3rd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Perfect way to end a hot day, though my choice was La Tribute gin, the beautiful Soanish citrussy one 🤗 Sounds like positive work news for you.
I like this sweet young family.
June 3rd, 2021  
