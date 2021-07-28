Previous
Dahlia Fireburst by phil_sandford
Dahlia Fireburst

Really stretched myself today; I pointed this Dahlia out to Carole yesterday and said I was going to use it for my Hi-Key series and was promptly told "you're not picking it!" That kind of hamstrung me a tad. Despite the biblical rain of yesterday evening, the Dahlia was still standing today, so I had to improvise.

The result of that improvisation is the picture (the methodolgy is up in my extras here) but it goes to show, in a 'studio' (if you can call what we have in the conservatory a studio) you can contol the light, outside, you most certainly can't (hence the shadows on this)

Thank you again for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering; very much appreciated as always
28th July 2021

Phil Sandford

Babs ace
What a great result. Glad to know you didn't pick the flower. You would have been in the naughty corner that's for sure.
July 28th, 2021  
