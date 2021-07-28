Dahlia Fireburst

Really stretched myself today; I pointed this Dahlia out to Carole yesterday and said I was going to use it for my Hi-Key series and was promptly told "you're not picking it!" That kind of hamstrung me a tad. Despite the biblical rain of yesterday evening, the Dahlia was still standing today, so I had to improvise.
The result of that improvisation is the picture (the methodolgy is up in my extras here) but it goes to show, in a 'studio' (if you can call what we have in the conservatory a studio) you can contol the light, outside, you most certainly can't (hence the shadows on this)
Thank you again for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering; very much appreciated as always