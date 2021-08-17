Sign up
Photo 1823
Cosmos
Another busy day yesterday, so running behind as this is a day late. Thankfully my last day at work today for a week or so and I’m hoping it’s calmer.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
18th August 2021 6:57am
Sizes
Privacy
Public
canon
,
meadow
,
outdoor
,
cosmos
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
August 18th, 2021
