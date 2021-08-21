Sign up
Photo 1827
Sunflower to Start Year 6
Here we go with year six. A still life capture from the flowers I bought Friday afternoon from Tesco.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offerings. Very very much appreciated.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2250
photos
171
followers
204
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
21st August 2021 6:02pm
Tags
canon
,
still-life
,
year-6
,
indoor-studio
