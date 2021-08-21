Previous
Sunflower to Start Year 6 by phil_sandford
Sunflower to Start Year 6

Here we go with year six. A still life capture from the flowers I bought Friday afternoon from Tesco.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offerings. Very very much appreciated.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
