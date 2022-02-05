Previous
Flash of Red 2022 - High Key by phil_sandford
Flash of Red 2022 - High Key

Today’s tip, black and White shot in high key featuring white.

Chose one of Carole’s Lladro ballerina figurines, she and I both love these and brought them carefully home in hand baggage from holidays in Spain.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
Phil Sandford

Annie D ace
What a beautiful figurine...the highkey works beautifully
February 6th, 2022  
