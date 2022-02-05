Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1995
Flash of Red 2022 - High Key
Today’s tip, black and White shot in high key featuring white.
Chose one of Carole’s Lladro ballerina figurines, she and I both love these and brought them carefully home in hand baggage from holidays in Spain.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2468
photos
180
followers
208
following
546% complete
View this month »
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
Latest from all albums
421
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
6th February 2022 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ballerina
,
for2022
,
lladron
Annie D
ace
What a beautiful figurine...the highkey works beautifully
February 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close