Photo 2028
Rainbow 2022 - Wk2 Green
My bank loan came through and I've just filled the car up with fuel; called in at the store and bought the grapes for today's subject. (one of the few fruits I can eat without an allergic reaction)
Thank you for your continued engagement with my offerings
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2511
photos
182
followers
210
following
Tags
green
,
canon
,
macro
,
grape
,
rainbow2022
