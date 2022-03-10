Previous
Rainbow 2022 - Wk2 Green by phil_sandford
Photo 2028

Rainbow 2022 - Wk2 Green

My bank loan came through and I've just filled the car up with fuel; called in at the store and bought the grapes for today's subject. (one of the few fruits I can eat without an allergic reaction)

Thank you for your continued engagement with my offerings
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
