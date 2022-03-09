Previous
Next
Rainbow 2022 - Wk2 Yellow by phil_sandford
Photo 2027

Rainbow 2022 - Wk2 Yellow

We've got a few Daffodils up, not many are 100% yellow but this one is; it's now in a vase on its own having provided me a subject for today's shot.

Hi key shot set up utilising the camera using settings in manual, with a slight adjustment in LR to hide the folds of the backdrop.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.

9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
555% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a lovely high key
March 9th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful daffy
March 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise