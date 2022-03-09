Rainbow 2022 - Wk2 Yellow

We've got a few Daffodils up, not many are 100% yellow but this one is; it's now in a vase on its own having provided me a subject for today's shot.



Hi key shot set up utilising the camera using settings in manual, with a slight adjustment in LR to hide the folds of the backdrop.



