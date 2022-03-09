Sign up
Photo 2027
Rainbow 2022 - Wk2 Yellow
We've got a few Daffodils up, not many are 100% yellow but this one is; it's now in a vase on its own having provided me a subject for today's shot.
Hi key shot set up utilising the camera using settings in manual, with a slight adjustment in LR to hide the folds of the backdrop.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2510
photos
183
followers
211
following
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
429
2022
54
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
9th March 2022 11:25am
yellow
,
canon
,
daffodil
,
narcissi
,
rainbow2022
Casablanca
ace
What a lovely high key
March 9th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful daffy
March 9th, 2022
