Photo 2044
Rainbow 2022 - Wk4 Purple (Indigo)
The purple tulips from Carole’s vase; I took out all the others to take this. Carole noticed almost immediately as I hadn’t put them back mixed.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
3
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2531
photos
181
followers
211
following
560% complete
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
432
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
433
2044
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
25th March 2022 11:51am
Tags
purple
,
canon
,
tulips
,
hi-key
,
rainbow2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 26th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Lol of course she did 🤣🤣 Beautiful
March 26th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Lol
Your high key images are especially beautiful
March 26th, 2022
Your high key images are especially beautiful