Rainbow 2022 - Wk4 Purple (Indigo) by phil_sandford
Photo 2044

Rainbow 2022 - Wk4 Purple (Indigo)

The purple tulips from Carole’s vase; I took out all the others to take this. Carole noticed almost immediately as I hadn’t put them back mixed.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 26th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Lol of course she did 🤣🤣 Beautiful
March 26th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Lol
Your high key images are especially beautiful
March 26th, 2022  
