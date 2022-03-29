Previous
Rainbow 2022 - Wk5 Orange by phil_sandford
Rainbow 2022 - Wk5 Orange

The Tesco bunch of flowers I purchased for last week continue to live; have been able to grab the Orange
Chrysanthemums for today's subject.

29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Annie D ace
stunning colour!
March 29th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a lovely colour
March 29th, 2022  
