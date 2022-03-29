Sign up
Photo 2047
Rainbow 2022 - Wk5 Orange
The Tesco bunch of flowers I purchased for last week continue to live; have been able to grab the Orange
Chrysanthemums for today's subject.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Annie D
ace
stunning colour!
March 29th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Such a lovely colour
March 29th, 2022
