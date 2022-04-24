Sign up
Photo 2073
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 24
Last of the selective colour shots from a couple of weeks or so ago; this is the front of the Cathedral taken from Castle square.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
lincoln-cathedral
,
30-shots2022
Lou Ann
ace
So lovely!
April 24th, 2022
