Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2075
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 26
Another indoor shot for today, the glorious roof of the Cathedral after just entering the building. The symmetry of the design is mesmirising.
Thanks for your interaction on yesterday's submission, very much appreciated
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2575
photos
180
followers
211
following
568% complete
View this month »
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
Latest from all albums
2070
2071
2072
441
2073
442
2074
2075
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
18th April 2022 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
roof
,
indoor
,
lincoln-cathedral
,
30-shots2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close