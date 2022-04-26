Previous
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 26 by phil_sandford
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 26

Another indoor shot for today, the glorious roof of the Cathedral after just entering the building. The symmetry of the design is mesmirising.

26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details

