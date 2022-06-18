Previous
Champions by phil_sandford
Champions

Made a break out of Cornwall yesterday to ‘avoid the carnage of the A30 & M5 Carole.” Took her all of 2 minutes to reply “nothing to do with a certain rugby final is it?”

Leicester have been top of the table all season, from week one. But, the format in the English league is the top 4 then have playoffs. 1st v 4th, 2nd v 3rd and winner play in a ‘winner take all match at Twickenham.

After a nerve wracking 80 minutes of rugby, a (literally) last minute drop goal won it for Tigers.

The ahot, from the television (ITV4) shows the Captain Ellis Genge and Club Captain Tom Youngs (Tom in the black top) lifting the trophy. Tom lost his wife to cancer a fortnight ago, he’s been on sabbatical all season, so good to see him lift the trophy with Ellis.

CHAMPIONS !!!!
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Phil Sandford

