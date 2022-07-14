Previous
Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 2154

Dahlia

No bees today, just one of the dahlias that has managed to get to this stage during the current drought. Many won’t be flowering this year, they’ve not had and they’re not getting enough water.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Michelle
Beautiful colour
July 14th, 2022  
