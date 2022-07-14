Sign up
Photo 2154
Dahlia
No bees today, just one of the dahlias that has managed to get to this stage during the current drought. Many won’t be flowering this year, they’ve not had and they’re not getting enough water.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2686
photos
174
followers
173
following
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
14th July 2022 3:36pm
Tags
canon
,
pink
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
Michelle
Beautiful colour
July 14th, 2022
