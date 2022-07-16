Previous
Dahlia by phil_sandford
Dahlia

One of the Dahlias that has managed to flower in the current heat bomb affecting the UK and Europe.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice one !
July 16th, 2022  
