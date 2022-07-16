Sign up
Photo 2156
Dahlia
One of the Dahlias that has managed to flower in the current heat bomb affecting the UK and Europe.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2690
photos
174
followers
173
following
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
16th July 2022 6:20pm
Tags
canon
,
orange
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice one !
July 16th, 2022
