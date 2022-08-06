Avro Lancaster NX611

The East Kirkby Aviation Centre is home to the Avro Lancaster, NX611 also named Just Jane, that was bought by two farmers in memory of their brother who died on a bombing run in the second world war.



Over the last 35 years, teams of volunteers have taken what was a shell of an air frame that was gate guard at RAF Scampton (the airfield that the Dambuster flew from) to one that can now taxy on 4 rebuilt and refurbished Rolls Royce Merlin engines.



What a sound!! Carole said “imagine that sound multiplied by 20” which it must have been on all those night bombing raids, from airfileds all over Lincolnshire.



Sometimes on the taxy-runs of Just Jane, they’re a bit naughty and lift the tail wheel, today they were good and didn’t. It’s around £4m short of flying again and today’s air show, was sold out to 5,000 people at £21 a head, so around £108k of the required £4m. May be some time before she joins the 2 that are airworthy.



