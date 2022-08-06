The East Kirkby Aviation Centre is home to the Avro Lancaster, NX611 also named Just Jane, that was bought by two farmers in memory of their brother who died on a bombing run in the second world war.
Over the last 35 years, teams of volunteers have taken what was a shell of an air frame that was gate guard at RAF Scampton (the airfield that the Dambuster flew from) to one that can now taxy on 4 rebuilt and refurbished Rolls Royce Merlin engines.
What a sound!! Carole said “imagine that sound multiplied by 20” which it must have been on all those night bombing raids, from airfileds all over Lincolnshire.
Sometimes on the taxy-runs of Just Jane, they’re a bit naughty and lift the tail wheel, today they were good and didn’t. It’s around £4m short of flying again and today’s air show, was sold out to 5,000 people at £21 a head, so around £108k of the required £4m. May be some time before she joins the 2 that are airworthy.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.