Huzzah !!!!! by phil_sandford
Photo 2187

Huzzah !!!!!

And I didn’t need to dance.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
599% complete

Photo Details

carol white ace
It's raining here too this evening
August 16th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Finally😊
August 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Looks fabulous!
August 16th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Still waiting here !!! and Gary has just been out to water my pot plants !!
August 16th, 2022  
PhotoCrazy ace
Haha, nice!
August 16th, 2022  
