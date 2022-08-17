Previous
Next
Intrigued by phil_sandford
Photo 2188

Intrigued

Lucy-Anne and Leah intrigued with the replica of the ISS at Leicester’s National Space Centre.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
599% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise