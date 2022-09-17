Previous
SOOC 17 - Fountains Abbey by phil_sandford
Photo 2219

SOOC 17 - Fountains Abbey

Weird having your own key and being the only people in the entire place. Early in the morning, had to sit and wait for the sun to get up far enough to light up more than the tower.

17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Phil Sandford

Louise & Ken
What a joy it would be to have such beautiful old architecture to photograph!
September 17th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 17th, 2022  
