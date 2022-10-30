Cosmos

Weird day, up early to watch the England v Australia Women's World Cup Rugby Quarter Final (not that early as I'd recorded it) - head was telling me it was 7am anyway, even if phone was saying 6am. Watched that, cooked brunch, then headed out into the garden to rake up more leaves. First thing I did was take the camera out and shoot a few with Carole's 85mm f1.4 lens of the Cosmos which, bizarrely given it's November on Tuesday, are now all beginning to flower.



Then spent a few hours raking up leaves from the lawn, and depositing them on the borders, putting the patio furniture away in the garage for the winter, hosing down the patio finished by planting out 250 Allium Bulbs for next year.



This afternoon I have been mainly catching up on what Carole would call 'that rubbish' on Disney+ and then the rugby.



Carole has been on the laptop processing the photographs from Karen & Brian's wedding of last weekend for much of the afternoon; she's vacated now to watch 'Strictly Dancing on Ice as a Celebrity in a Jungle' (or something like that) so I've been able to get at Lightroom.



