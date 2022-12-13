Advent

A 'cold' walk around Lincoln yesterday with Carole photographing the Christmas lights in the centre and then we strolled around the Cathedral quarter. The Cathedral is lit for Advent, purple, and looks stunning (I decided to remove all other colour post exposure to highlight the purple); the slight mist provides an interesting purple hue around the structure (and there's a lovely purple reflection in the cobbles of the foreground) and provided me an indication of where the lights actually come from, which I hadn't known before this day.



Thanks for dropping by