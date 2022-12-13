Previous
Advent by phil_sandford
Photo 2306

Advent

A 'cold' walk around Lincoln yesterday with Carole photographing the Christmas lights in the centre and then we strolled around the Cathedral quarter. The Cathedral is lit for Advent, purple, and looks stunning (I decided to remove all other colour post exposure to highlight the purple); the slight mist provides an interesting purple hue around the structure (and there's a lovely purple reflection in the cobbles of the foreground) and provided me an indication of where the lights actually come from, which I hadn't known before this day.

13th December 2022

Phil Sandford

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - fav
December 14th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wow! Wonderful shot
December 14th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. and Photographed.
December 14th, 2022  
