Previous
Next
Flash of Red - Circles 6 by phil_sandford
Photo 2382

Flash of Red - Circles 6

Back to circles for the last couple of days of the Flash of Red challenger for 2023. I’ve just set this up for today’s dinner and thought It would do …….

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
652% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Clever idea
February 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great clear shot and I wonder what's grated tonight!!
February 27th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
striking as bw
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise