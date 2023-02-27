Sign up
Flash of Red - Circles 6
Back to circles for the last couple of days of the Flash of Red challenger for 2023. I’ve just set this up for today’s dinner and thought It would do …….
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
Casablanca
ace
Clever idea
February 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great clear shot and I wonder what's grated tonight!!
February 27th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
striking as bw
February 27th, 2023
