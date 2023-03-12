Previous
Next
Rainbow 2023 - Pink 2 by phil_sandford
Photo 2395

Rainbow 2023 - Pink 2

and finally for this week, another colouring pencil

Thanks for dropping by, I'll try and be more original this week ...........
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
There must be an artist in your family or are these for visiting children!!!
March 13th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
@nigelrogers Visiting Grandchildren Nigel
March 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise