Rainbow 2023 - Orange 2 by phil_sandford
Photo 2397

Rainbow 2023 - Orange 2

Reminds me of an old joke - ‘Nothing rhymes with orange. no it doesn’t’

Sorry, I’ll get my coat.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering of Red. Much appreciated.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Phil Sandford

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking orange shot.
March 14th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice, wonderful image!
March 14th, 2023  
