Photo 2397
Rainbow 2023 - Orange 2
Reminds me of an old joke - ‘Nothing rhymes with orange. no it doesn’t’
Sorry, I’ll get my coat.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering of Red. Much appreciated.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
orange
rainbow2023
sataumas
mittens (Marilyn)
Great looking orange shot.
March 14th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
Nice, wonderful image!
March 14th, 2023
