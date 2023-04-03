Reheat

One of 3 Eurofighter Typhoons at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire taking off utilising his afterburners (reheat) to go vertical. As a kid, I used to watch the English Electric Lightnings of 56 and 111 Squadron doing exactly this from RAF Wattisham in Suffolk and RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus where my Dad was stationed in the mid to late sixties. I do have shot of the Typhoon going vertical but it would be heavily cropped.



The two Squadrons of Typhoons at RAF Coningsby are part of the UKs Quick Reacton Alert (QRA) Stations (the other is RAF Leucars in Scotland) and they now and then will break the sound barrier as they scramble to whatever threat is present.



Thanks for dropping by