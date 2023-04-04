National Memorial Arboretum

The National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, is a 150 Acre site containing more than 25,000 trees. There are more than 400 memorials for the armed forces, civilian organisations and voluntary bodies all funded by those organisations.



At the heart of the Arboretum is the Armed Forces Memorial, which is a tribute to over 16,000 service personnel who have lost their lives in conflict or as a result of terrorism since the end of the Second World War.



At 11 am on 11 November each year, the sun shines through two slits in the outer and inner walls of the memorial, casting a shaft of light across a wreath in the centre. This photograph shows the slit in the wall, being pulled to one side, like a curtain, by one of the statues.



