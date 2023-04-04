Previous
National Memorial Arboretum by phil_sandford
Photo 2418

National Memorial Arboretum

The National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, is a 150 Acre site containing more than 25,000 trees. There are more than 400 memorials for the armed forces, civilian organisations and voluntary bodies all funded by those organisations.

At the heart of the Arboretum is the Armed Forces Memorial, which is a tribute to over 16,000 service personnel who have lost their lives in conflict or as a result of terrorism since the end of the Second World War.

At 11 am on 11 November each year, the sun shines through two slits in the outer and inner walls of the memorial, casting a shaft of light across a wreath in the centre. This photograph shows the slit in the wall, being pulled to one side, like a curtain, by one of the statues.

4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Casablanca ace
I have never yet visited here but I recognise it from my son's photos when he visited as an RAF Cadet. Powerful place, he found it intensely moving.
April 4th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
@casablanca I personally knew 3 of the men whose names are on the wall, so it is an incredibly moving place for me.
April 4th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@phil_sandford Yes, it would be. There are no words for such moments.
April 4th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
I think this one is rather clever.
April 4th, 2023  
