Hawker Hurricane

When folk think of the Battle of Britain, the war for the skys over the UK between 10 July and 31 October 1940, they immediately think of the Supermarine Spitfire. It's little known however that the Hawker Hurricane outnumbered the Spitfire AND it shot down more Luftwaffe aircraft than the Spitfire.



In the words of Sir Michael Caine, 'not alot of people know that.'



