What’s This

Called into the Drs surgery this afternoon to have my blood pressure taken after using their pod a fortnight ago, as requested, to do that myself. Apparently they didn’t like the Systolic reading, a bit high, and the nurse said that the pod does that. She couldn’t really answer my response of ‘why doesn’t the surgery get rid of it then?”



Anyway, my blood pressure is fine and I shot this quickly so what do you think it could be.



Thanks for dropping by.