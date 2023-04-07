Sign up
Photo 2421
Magnolia
The Magnolia is now in bloom, have some petals on the lawn, and hopefully this year we won’t have any late frosts as we did in 2021.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
0
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3043
photos
160
followers
165
following
663% complete
View this month »
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
Latest from all albums
2417
82
2418
539
2419
2420
540
2421
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
7th April 2023 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
magnolia
,
spring.
