Lucy and Leah by phil_sandford
Photo 2427

Lucy and Leah

Both on tech ……..

13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Phil Sandford

Judith Johnson ace
Love your swirling collage
April 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely diptych, so well fitting for the two girls!
April 13th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Like the way you composed your presentation
April 13th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
We know those poses well with our grandchildren. Great collage.
April 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
They are certainly focussed on job at hand and lovely presentation
April 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
I love your collage presentation!
April 13th, 2023  
