Photo 2427
Lucy and Leah
Both on tech ……..
Thanks for dropping by.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Album
Years 1 to 7
Taken
13th April 2023 8:27pm
Tags
peace
,
quiet
,
granddaughters
,
modern-world
Judith Johnson
ace
Love your swirling collage
April 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely diptych, so well fitting for the two girls!
April 13th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Like the way you composed your presentation
April 13th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
We know those poses well with our grandchildren. Great collage.
April 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
They are certainly focussed on job at hand and lovely presentation
April 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
I love your collage presentation!
April 13th, 2023
