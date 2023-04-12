Sign up
Photo 2426
A Study of Concentration
Lucy-anne and Carole playing scrabble.
Thanks for dropping by.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
2
1
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
12th April 2023 2:50pm
Tags
games
,
lucy
,
nanny
,
concentration
,
competitive
,
carole
Dawn
A lovely look of concentration
April 12th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
Yea, a game without a screen or batteries!!
April 12th, 2023
