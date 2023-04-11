Previous
Birthday Girl by phil_sandford
Birthday Girl

and an old man. Not the greatest selfie in the world, we were watching 'Up' sat on the sofa when I took the photograph, the lighting isn't the best.

Leah is 10 today, not sure how that happened and how fast that decade passed. We've got all the rug-rats for a few days, should be enjoyable

Phil Sandford

