Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2425
Birthday Girl
and an old man. Not the greatest selfie in the world, we were watching 'Up' sat on the sofa when I took the photograph, the lighting isn't the best.
Leah is 10 today, not sure how that happened and how fast that decade passed. We've got all the rug-rats for a few days, should be enjoyable
Thanks for dropping by
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3047
photos
159
followers
165
following
664% complete
View this month »
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
Latest from all albums
2419
2420
540
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
11th April 2023 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leah
,
selfie
,
birthday-girl
,
10-years-today
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close