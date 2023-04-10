Previous
Woody by phil_sandford
Photo 2424

Woody

Weather has been horrendous this Bank Holiday Monday, so much so that I only ventured outside the once, in a huge thunder and lightning storm to drop my flag pole, so I'm afraid it's a photograph from the archives..............

Thanks for dropping by
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details

