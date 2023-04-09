Previous
Easter Egg Hunt by phil_sandford
Easter Egg Hunt

A successful Easter egg hunt by the grandwobs; I think all 3 were happy with their haul.

9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
JackieR ace
Brings back happy memories of our three in Mum's garden!!
April 9th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Yes. Was enjoyable. Didn’t happen often enough for obvious reasons.
April 9th, 2023  
