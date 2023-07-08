Previous
Looks Like The Bird by phil_sandford
Looks Like The Bird

That Got The Worm

The other day I posted a photograph of our Sparrowhawk with its lunch, a Blue Tit, Today I watched this Robin get a worm out of the lawn, walk it over to the path slabs and, well from what I could see, tenderise it by bashing it on the path.

Mother nature eh?

Phil Sandford

Joan Robillard
Nice
July 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Super shot! fav
July 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Nice one! Right place, right time!
July 8th, 2023  
KV
I guess worms can be a bit tough and chewy.
July 8th, 2023  
