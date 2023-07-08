Sign up
Previous
Photo 2513
Looks Like The Bird
That Got The Worm
The other day I posted a photograph of our Sparrowhawk with its lunch, a Blue Tit, Today I watched this Robin get a worm out of the lawn, walk it over to the path slabs and, well from what I could see, tenderise it by bashing it on the path.
Mother nature eh?
Thanks for dropping by
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
4
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
8th July 2023 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
dogeatdog
,
robineatworm
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot! fav
July 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice one! Right place, right time!
July 8th, 2023
KV
ace
I guess worms can be a bit tough and chewy.
July 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
